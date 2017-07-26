Nintendo has flogged 4.7 million Switch consoles

JAPANESE GAMING FIRM Nintendo has now sold 4.7 million Switch consoles since its arrival in March this year.

Nintendo announced its first quarter earnings on Monday and revealed that it flogged 1.97 million units of the hybrid console during the three months ending June.

Previously, Nintendo said it expects to sell 10 million units of the console before the year is out, and 13 million by April 2018.

People have bought the Nintendo Switch, and they've also been buying games to play on it, naturally. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to be the firm's most popular title and it sold 1.6 million copies in Q1, taking the total number sold to 3.92 million. This means that 82 per cent of Switch owners own Zelda, if our calculator is working properly.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 3.54 million copies since its release in April, while ARMS - some sort of limb flailing fighting thing - sold 1.18 million units in the two weeks since its release on 18 June.

In total, Nintendo has sold over 13.6 million games on the Switch console.

It ain't just the Switch that's pulling in all of Nintendo's cash. The firm's handheld 3DS console saw a million units in Q1 along with 5.85 million units of software.

For Q1, Nintendo took home revenues of 154bn yen (£1.05bn) making it the most profitable first quarter for Nintendo since 2011. This equated to 21.3bn yen in profit (£146m), compared to the 24.5bn yen (£168m) loss the firm posted in the year-ago quarter.

Heading into the next quarter and beyond, sales are expected to increase, with Splatoon 2 launching earlier this month and Super Mario Odyssey coming in October. Nintendo will also begin shipping the retro SNES Classic console in September. µ