TNT 'up to the ceiling' in undelivered parcels following NotPetya attack

PARCEL DELIVERY COMPANY TNT remains backed up with undelivered parcels as it continues to struggle with manual processes brought in after the NotPetya malware attack last month.

Crucial documents have been lost as a result of the malware, leading to delays in cross-border shipments. Customers have been asked to re-submit documents that had been scanned-in to systems, which have been taken offline by the malware.

Furthermore, the company is unable to provide estimated delivery times to customers who have been waiting 25 days or more for "next day deliveries" - with customers shifting their business to rivals.

According to The Guardian, the company's East Midlands hub is "up to the ceiling" in undelivered parcels as staff grapple with much slower manual procedures, unable to retrieve electronic documents related to shipping locked up in the company's borked IT systems.

Last week in a warning to investors, TNT owner FedEx warned that the company could be permanently damaged as a result of the malware outbreak.

And frustration among customers is bubbling over. One online commentator wrote: "As part of work we regularly receive packages via TNT (although we send with UPS), we were contacted yesterday about a consignment that should have been with us on the 4th, they are just now manually clearing it through customs although we had to supply documents as they had lost everything in the electronic system.

"They are having to read labels manually, find the recipient on Google and call them, if they don't have a number they have to send out a letter in the post."

Another wrote: "I use both TNT and FedEx but didn't know they were the same company. My experience since the cyber attack has been that FedEx tracking has remained unchanged but TNT is non existent. Couldn't the FedEx system, especially after all these weeks, been used to substitute for the TNT broken system?"

As a result of the chaos, customers have been defecting from TNT to rivals. µ