Apple schooled with £388m fine in University of Wisconsin patent dispute

A US JUDGE has ordered Apple to pay $506m (around £388m) for patent infringement to the University of Wisconsin's Alumni Research Foundation (WARF).

This has unlikely gone down well at Apple, as the $506m fine is nearly double the $234 million in damages that a Jury ordered Apple to pay back in 2015.

US District Judge William Conley said on Tuesday that Apple owes additional damages, along with interest, because it continued to infringe the patent until it expired at the end of 2016.

The patent in question is WARF-owned US patent 5,781,752, which was obtained by computer science professor Gurindar Sohi and three students in 1998. It improves efficiency and performance of a computer processor by predicting user input, and Apple's A7, A8, and A8X system-on-chip (SoC) designs infringe on the patent, according to the 2015 ruling.

"This is a case where the hard work of our university researchers and the integrity of patenting and licensing discoveries have prevailed," said Carl Gulbrandsen, managing director of WARF, back when the ruling was made.

"The jury recognised the seminal computer processing work that took place on our campus. This decision is great news for the inventors, the University of Wisconsin-Madison [UW] and for WARF."

At the time, Apple denied any infringement during a 2015 jury trial and argued the patent is invalid. The firm also urged the US Patent and Trademark Office to review the patent's validity but this bid was rejected.

Apple plans to appeal Conley's latest ruling, according to a report at Reuters.

WARF has filed a second lawsuit against Apple alleging that the A9 and A9X chips found in the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, and iPad Pro infringe on the same patent, but a ruling hasn't yet been issued. µ