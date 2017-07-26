Moto Z2 Force official with 'shatterproof' display, Snapdragon 835 CPU

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has launched the Moto Z2 Force, a high-end smartphone that it claims "is its most advanced to date."

As its name suggests, the Moto Z Force is tough. It boasts an all-metal design that's reinforced with 7,000 series aluminium, and the handset's 5.5in QHD AMOLED screen comes equipped with Moto's ShatterSheild technology, which means it's guaranteed not to crack or shatter.

In the small print, however, Moto notes that this doesn't mean the screen ain't gonna scratch. What's more, unlike the Galaxy S8, it's not shockproof or waterproof - although Motorola says that the device is 'water resistant', so it should withstand a drop in the toilet. Maybe.

Specs-wise, the Moto Z2 Force is the firm's highest-end smartphone this year, Inside, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and it'll run Android 7.1 out of the box with a promised upgrade to Android O when it's available.

The smartphone will ship with Bluetooth 4.2, but Moto says it will be upgraded to Bluetooth 5.0 when the Android O update.

Elsewhere, you'll find a 2,730mAh battery - smaller than the 3,500mAh battery in last years model, a dual camera setup comprising two 12MP f/2.0 cameras (one monochrome, the other full colour) and audio via USB-C, with Moto ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Moto Z2 Force will work with all existing MotoMod add-ons, and the firm on Tuesday also introduced a new 360-degree camera MotoMod that's capable of recording 3D audio in addition to the 360-degree footage.

The Moto Z2 Force will be available in the UK later in the year, but no pricing details have yet been announced. However, over in the US it's been slapped with a $720 (around £550) SIM-free price-tag. Yikes.

The launch of the Z2 Force comes just weeks after Motorola unveiled the Moto Z2 Play, a lesser-spec device that packs a Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor paired with either 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and both 3.5mm jack and USB-C connectors. µ