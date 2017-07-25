Adobe Flash is dead (well, nearly)

ADOBE HAS ANNOUNCED that its bug-ridden Flash service is finally being retired in 2020.

The firm said on Tuesday that, after 2020, it will stop releasing updates for Flash and web browsers will no longer support it.

"Adobe has long played a leadership role in advancing interactivity and creative content - from video, to games and more - on the web. Where we've seen a need to push content and interactivity forward, we've innovated to meet those needs," the firm sobbed.

"Where a format didn't exist, we invented one - such as with Flash and Shockwave. And over time, as the web evolved, these new formats were adopted by the community, in some cases formed the basis for open standards, and became an essential part of the web."

Tech firms including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Mozilla are gladly offering a helping hand to Adobe, and will all ramp down support for Flash across the internet "in phases over the next few years."

Microsoft, for example, says it will disable Flash by default in Edge and Internet Explorer in 2019 with a full removal from Windows in 2020, while Google and Mozilla will phase out the use of Flash over the next few years.

The death of Flash has been a long time coming. While, as Adobe reminisced, the service played a crucial role for accessing dynamic internet content, Flash has quickly become one of the main targets for hackers and synonymous with bug fixes, pop-ups, and battery life-draining.

Tech firms have long been hammering nail's into its coffin, too, and back in 2010, Steve Jobs famously penned a letter that called for the demise of Adobe Flash in favour of a shift to open web standards.

Apple, unsurprisingly, is also welcoming of today's news: "Apple users have been experiencing the web without Flash for some time. For the Mac, the transition from Flash began in 2010 when Flash was no longer pre-installed. Today, if users install Flash, it remains off by default. Safari requires," it said.

Adobe, in its blog post, acknowledged that open standards have progressed, and said that it "will also remain at the forefront of leading the development of new web standards."

"HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly have matured over the past several years, most now provide many of the capabilities and functionalities that plugins pioneered and have become a viable alternative for content on the web," the firm said.

"Over time, we've seen helper apps evolve to become plugins, and more recently, have seen many of these plugin capabilities get incorporated into open web standards. Today, most browser vendors are integrating capabilities once provided by plugins directly into browsers and deprecating plugins." µ