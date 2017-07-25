Samsung warns of My Knox glitch that could see data lost forever

SAMSUNG IS WARNING users of its biz-focused 'My Knox' security app of a glitch that could cause some devices to lose data.

In an email sent to customers, and seen by INQ, Samsung has cautioned users that "My Knox data could be lost after upgrading to Android Nougat (Android 7.0) and enabling Maximum power saving mode," adding that "lost My Knox data cannot be recovered."

Samsung has advised that users don't use 'Maximum power saving mode' if they're also using the My Knox app, and that any data contained with in the service is backed up.

"To back up My Knox data, go to My Knox settings > Backup and restore > Back up My Knox data. Your data will be backed up securely in the Samsung Cloud. You can restore the backed up data at any time, helping to prevent unexpected data loss," the firm said.

Samsung is working on a fix for the issue, which is affecting Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge plus, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy J3 Pop handsets.

News of this borkage comes just weeks after Samsung announced that it plans to bin My Knox in favour of its new and improved Secure Folder service.

In an email sent to My Knox users last month, the firm revealed that the feature will no longer be available on new Samsung devices in 2017 (likely a nod to the Galaxy Note 8). Instead, the firm is urging customers to set up Secure Folder.

"My Knox will no longer be available on new Samsung devices in 2017. You may continue your secure space experience by setting up Secure Folder, available now from Galaxy Apps," Samsung's email reads.

The firm notes that users can continue using My Knox until its end-of-service date "which will be announced soon", adding: "However, be aware that we will not be actively maintaining the service or adding new features." µ