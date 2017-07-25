HP's new Pavilion 27 AIO packs Intel Optane memory, 4K display

PC MAKER HP has announced a new version of its 27in Pavilion All-in-One (AIO) which comes kitted out with Intel Optane memory.

Setting its sights on Microsoft's similarly-metallic Surface Studio, the HP Pavillion 27 AIO packs 16GB of Optane memory, which Intel claims enables PCs to deliver "significantly more performance and faster load times", adding that Optane-equipped PCs will boot twice as fast and provide storage performance overall "up to" 14 times faster.

Elsewhere inside HP's new AIO, which is also available in a 24in model, you'll find the latest AMD or Intel processors and up to 2TB storage. If you opt for the smaller model, you can opt for AMD Radeon R7 discrete graphics.

Both of HP's new AIOs offer edge-to-edge touchscreens with a wide-angle view of 178 degrees and resolutions up to 4K. The 24in model also features a 'micro-edge display', which means it sports skinnier bezels than the 27in model.

Just like previous HP PCs, albeit '40 per cent slimmer' than the firm's previous efforts, the new AIOs retain the pop-up privacy camera which automatically disables the camera and microphone when hidden.

HP is also touting custom-tuned audio from B & O Play, support for Microsoft's Windows Hello authentication, and a "streamlined experience" noting that it's got rid of much of its pre-installed guff which could make for improved battery life and performance.

"We listened to our customers when redesigning the HP Pavilion All-in-One to ensure we're bringing features consumers crave, making it the perfect overall family PC," said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager of Consumer Personal Systems, Displays & Accessories at HP.

"It's a powerful desktop that can handle whatever a family wants to do—connect, work, create, or consume—while the architecturally-inspired design packs style and personality to make it a home-enhancing investment."

HP's new desktop PCs will be available later this year starting at $749 (around £575). UK availability details have not yet been announced. µ