Domino's teams with Amazon Alexa to make ordering pizza easier

PIZZA CHURNER DOMINO'S has come up with a fresh way to keep its happy eaters happy, and is letting them use the Amazon Alexa voice assistant to order their cheesy, doughy, tomatoey, but probably not pineappley, lunch and dinners.

We all like a pizza, for sure, and some of us have Alexa in our homes. We also have hands and telephones and the internet, so we were fine for pizza ordering options. Another option is always good, we suppose, because you might misplace your phone and you might not be feeling much like getting off the sofa to sort out your dinner. Plus this brings pizza ordering into the glorious world of the Internet of Things.

Domino's has already delivered a pizza by drone, so it is on top of this trendy stuff already.

"If you are too engrossed in a boxset or the football to divert your eyes from the screen, you can simply call for Alexa, who will take care of your order," explains the promotional information as a number of potential requests are recommended.

These include; "Alexa, ask Domino's to feed me". We suggest you try that at home and see what happens. You could potentially end up with anchovies. You probably have to register and all that, this should give Domino's an idea of what pizza you always eat and be able to provide it when you need it, or 30-45 minutes after you need it.

"We're delighted to be the first pizza company in the UK to have its own Alexa Skill, which lets people order their favourite freshly handmade Domino's without touching a button or picking up the phone," Said Tony Holdway, sales and marketing director at Domino's before falling into a sales groove.

"We're always on the look-out for new ways to make our service even easier… We've created one-touch, emoji and Facebook Messenger ordering, so it's really about time you can get your Pepperoni Passion without lifting a finger!" µ