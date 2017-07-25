Snapdragon 845 chip 'confirmed' in Qualcomm's ITC complaint against Apple

SOMETHING GOOD has come out of Qualcomm's ongoing war with Apple, as the firm's upcoming Snapdragon 845 processor has been confirmed.

Earlier this month, Qualcomm filed a complaint against Apple with the International Trade Commission (ITC) which sought a ban on sales of Intel-powered iPhones in the US.

In the documentation, Qualcomm lists a number of patented chipsets, including the unannounced SDM845, or Snapdragon 845 chipset, which is expected to make its debut sometime next year.

Not much else is revealed about the upcoming processor, but initial rumours claimed that it would be based on the 7nm manufacturing process, which would offer around 30 per cent more power than the Snapdragon 835. However, more recent speculation claims that this technology actually won't be ready for mass production in 2018.

What we do know, however, is that the Samsung Galaxy S9 (sorry) will likely be the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 845 processor.

As noted by MSPowerUser, the Snapdragon 845, given its expected release next year, is also probably going to make an appearance in the next generation of Windows 10 on ARM devices.

The first devices, set to arrive later this year, will be powered by the firm's current Snapdragon 835 processor.

"Our Snapdragon 835 is expanding into Mobile PC designs running Windows 10, which are scheduled to launch in the fourth calendar quarter this year," said Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said earlier this year.

The Snapdragon 845 isn't the only unannounced Qualcomm processor we've caught wind of this week. On Monday, we reported that Google's upcoming Pixel 2 smartphone will likely be the first device to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, the rumoured revision of its Snapdragon 835 processor.

According to the report, the Snapdragon 836 will be "relatively similar" to its predecessor but will feature higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds. µ