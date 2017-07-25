Zuckerberg calls Musk 'irresponsible' for doom-laden AI predictions

IT'S SHAPING UP to be the battle of the geeks we only just dared to hope for on pay-per-view. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have finally gotten themselves into a war of words for our amusement, and we thank them for it.

The straw that broke the Zuck's back was AI. In a Facebook Live chat on Sunday, he told viewers that Elon Musk's comments on artificial intelligence, which have always erred on the doom-and-gloom-if-we're-not-careful side, were "irresponsible".

It comes after Musk repeated his fears that AI, if not properly managed could represent a "fundamental risk to the existence of human civilisation".

His comments, made at the National Governors Association summer meeting, were more than a little bleak. "I have exposure to the very cutting edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned about it. I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don't know how to react, because it seems so ethereal."

Zuck's view is more optimistic. He looks at it from the point of view of safer self-driving cars, big data curing disease and all that life, the universe and everything stuff.

"One of the top causes of death for people is car accidents still and if you can eliminate that with AI, that is going to be just a dramatic improvement."

But after this was reported, everyone's favourite Boring entrepreneur hit back at Auntie Zuck on Twitter.

I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017

Musk has a lot of fans on this (and a variety of other subjects) and is probably considered more of an authority that Zuck.

That said, Musk recently told everyone that he had been given permission to start building his fabled Hyperloop mass transit system, despite it being damn near impossible for that to be true, so he's not the oracle of everything.

As for Zuck? Your move, Facebook man. µ