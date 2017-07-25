Google releases fourth and final Android O Developer Preview

GOOGLE HAS RELEASED the fourth and final Android O Developer Preview before the software launches to the public later this year.

This latest and last beta update is a "release candidate," which means if you've been holding off on installing the beta until it's more stable, Android O is now as stable as it's going to get before it's released to the public.

"Developer Preview 4 is a release candidate build of Android O that you can use to complete your development and testing in time for the upcoming official release," Google advises developers in in a blog post announcing the release.

"It includes the final system behaviours, the latest bug fixes and optimisations, and the final APIs (API level 26) already available since Developer Preview 3."

Developers, along with those on Google's Android Beta programme won't find many new features in this release, and instead, it's all about incremental updates and stability.

Google has some tips for developers, though, and is urging them to make the most of Android O's new features - such as notification channels and dots, shortcut pinning, picture-in-picture, and adaptive icons - in order to "help you drive engagement with users, offer new interactions, give them more control and security, and improve performance."

The Android O developer preview is available as an over-the-air update for regular users. It's available for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and the Nexus Player. To get it, you can sign up here. If you're brave enough.

Google has yet to announce a final release date for Android O, or Android 8.0, but it's expected to launch later this summer, likely around the time that Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones make their debut. µ