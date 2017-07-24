Google Pixel 2 could be first to pack Snapdragon 836 processor

THE UPCOMING Google Pixel 2 will reportedly be the first smartphone to pack Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 CPU.

So says Android Headlines, which has heard from 'unnamed industry insiders' that Google's upcoming Android O flagship will be the first device to pack Qualcomm's rumoured revision of its Snapdragon 835 processor. Or platform, whatever.

This processor, set to launch as the Snapdragon 835, will be "relatively similar" to its predecessor, according to the report, but will feature higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds.

The report, which debunks previous rumours of the Pixel 2 packing a Snapdragon 835 CPU, notes that it's unclear whether the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm chip will feature inside both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2.

This latest rumour comes just weeks after the first official-looking render of the Pixel XL 2 (above) leaked online, which showed an LG-built smartphone with slimmed down bezels, reminiscent of both the LG G6 and Galaxy S8.

The screen, which is tipped to measure in at 6in, will be bigger than that on last year's Pixel XL, and it will sport the same 2:1 aspect ratio as the LG G6, according to the report.

This will sit inside a metal chassis, not too dissimilar to that seen on Google's previous flagship. There does appear to be some subtle changes, though, with the fingerprint scanner now sitting below the glass 'window' at the top of the phone, a smaller glass portion on the rear of the handset, and a silver ring surrounding the camera sensor.

Although it doesn't look much different to the original Pixel XL, Android Police claims that the smartphone will feature a 'squeezable' frame, similar to that seen on the HTC U11. This added functionality will reportedly allow users to, primarily at least, squeeze the handset to interact with Google Assistant in various ways.

There's no word yet as to when Google plans to take the wraps off of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, but all signs are pointing to an October unveiling. µ