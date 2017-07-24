US company offers workers implanted microchips as food tokens and doorkeys

Hands up who wants a sore hand for an afternoon, but photocopies for life

A COMPANY IN AMERICA CALLED Three Square Market (32m) is offering employees the opportunity to have an RFID chip inserted into their bodies so that they can get around the offices and eat and stuff.

A press release from the company says that it is expecting about 50 of its staffers to voluntarily accept the RFID chip, adds that it is an optional thing, and doesn't say how many people work for it in total.

It does explain that the chip grants access to the company break room, the bloody photocopier and the micro-market (which must mean vending machine). It sounds like a useful thing to have on you, but we would rather a card maybe, or a dongle.

Funnily enough, the PR says that the same technology would be used in either case. The only difference we assume is that one goes in your wallet and the other in your actual body.

"RFID technology or Radio-Frequency Identification uses electromagnetic fields to identify electronically stored information. Often referred to as "chip" technology, this option has become very popular in the European marketplace," says the firm.

"The chip implant uses near-field communications (NFC); the same technology used in contactless credit cards and mobile payments. A chip is implanted between the thumb and forefinger underneath the skin within seconds."

32M, not TSM as we would have had it, has a curious focus on this micro-market thing, which it turns out is actually a sort of small shop. It explains that there are many benefits to offering your workers a retail outlet and that chipping people will help drive the stores forward.

"We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office break room market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used as payment at other RFID terminals," said 32M CEO, Todd Westby, before running out of words.

"Eventually, this technology will become standardised allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.". Ah, crap. 32M's business is in micro-mart software. That explains the focus.

32M is using technology from a company called BioHax. That should make it easier to explain to your loved ones what you are getting implanted into your hand and why you are getting it, even if they don't buy into the mini mart line. µ