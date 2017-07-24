Linux guru Linus Torvalds is reviewing gadgets on Google+

LINUS TORVALDS has opinions. This we know. He has previously come up with bon mots including:

"I call BS. Let me be very clear. I'm not applying that sh*t-for-brains stupid patch, and will not be pulling it unless somebody tricks me into it."

And:

"I just don't see the situation where you suddenly have some existential crisis because your dishwasher is starting to discuss Sartre with you."

And:

"I suspect I will have to finally just remove the idiotic BUG_ON() concept once and for all, because there is NO F*CKING EXCUSE to knowingly kill the kernel… Yes, I'm grumpy."

Now it appears the godfather of Linux has started to put all that bile to good use by reviewing products on Google+.

You'd be forgiven for not knowing, but let us explain: Google+ is a social network popular with Google employees.

Linus said: "Because I love crazy gadgets, and not all of them are great or stay useful. It's not always even computer stuff: my wife can attest to the addition of crazy kitchen gadgets I have tried.



"But while waiting for my current build to finish, I decided to write a note about some of the gadgets I got that turned out to work, rather than all the crazy crap that didn't. Because while 90% of the cool toys I buy aren't all that great, there's still the ones that actually do live up to expectations.



"So the rule is: no rants. Just good stuff. I will also ruthlessly delete negative comments, in addition to the obvious spammy ones. Because this is about happy gadgets.

"I suspect it's going to be a very short list."

Sure enough, to date, there's only three entries, an Atomic Aquatics scuba regulator, a Ubiquiti UniFi collection, and an Astronaut Cat Home.

So I think we can rule out reviewing smartphones, then. You can read Torvalds posts, under the title Working Gadgets, here. We're not sure about his policy of censoring naysayers - we generally ignore them as free speaking f*cktards and move on, unless they get sweary, and offensive - but then if it's his hobby, then he can do what he likes.

We asked Colonel Kitten what he thought of the reviews, but he was asleep under a radiator and we didn't fancy having our arms scratched off so we just left it. µ