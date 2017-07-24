UK government to regulate drones and assess drone users

THE UK GOVERNMENT WILL HAVE A system in place that tells people not to fly drones at planes and tells them to register their ownership.

The government taking something in hand is never a good thing, but if a drone has ever whacked you in the face or caused a flight you were taking to be delayed, you might take some comfort from the news that years after they became popular there is some official guidance for the things.

An announcement from the Department of Transport, Civil Aviation Authority and Military Aviation Authority says that the new rules and regulation are designed to improve use and accountability. If you own a drone and regularly fly it you may take it as another erosion of your freedoms.

"The UK is at the forefront of an exciting and fast growing drones market and it is important we make the most of this emerging global sector. Our measures prioritise protecting the public while maximising the full potential of drones. Increasingly, drones are proving vital for inspecting transport infrastructure for repair or aiding police and fire services in search and rescue operations, even helping to save lives," said Aviation Minister Lord Callanan.

"But like all technology, drones too can be misused. By registering drones, introducing safety awareness tests to educate users we can reduce the inadvertent breaching of airspace restrictions to protect the public."

Yeah drones can be used in ways that the authorities don't like and we have already seen prisons put up nets to keep them from dropping drugs onto the heads of prisoners, or - and this could happen - gathering enough drones together to airlift a lag out of the exercise yard while no one is looking.

A drone code already exists but it does not enable the government to collect information about drone users. The new regulations do.

"Owners of drones weighing 250 grammes and over will in future have to register details of their drones to improve accountability and encourage owners to act responsibly," explains the ministry with the really long name.

"Users may be able to register online or through apps, under plans being explored by the government. The move follows safety research that concluded drones could damage the windscreens of helicopters."

Helicopters? Well fair enough. µ