Pokémon fest was so bad it might as well have been a Poké-moanfest

A CELEBRATION OF STANDING AROUND and flicking your finger upwards on your phone has been damned as a failure in the US because it was so bad it couldn't keep people who catch virtual creatures in their free time happy.

Pokémon Go is a phenomenon. Some of us have played it, but haven't embraced it to the extent that we would go to a celebration of it in the hope of rubbing shoulders with Poké-peers and of catching an artificially rare made up creature.

The US Pokémon fest cost $100 to go to and was $100 down the toilet according to reports. The BBC says that the event, which was held in Chicago, went down like a lead balloon. It reports that organisers were roundly booed and that one punter threw a bottle at the stage and missed.

Trainers, we're aware of server and connectivity issues impacting #PokemonGOFest and are working as quickly as possible to address them. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 22, 2017

"We know that this is not the day that we had all envisioned," Mike Quigley, the firm's chief marketing officer, told attendees, "But we appreciate your patience".

The BBC reports that patience was not in attendance, you could have worked that out from the bottle incident, but a search for the fest on Twitter reveals some rather miffed pocket monster hunters.

@NianticLabs #pokemongofest this is the worst time I have ever had doing anything. — Luis Capetillo (@Critical_Maas) July 22, 2017

People who went and got really frustrated at the experience can get 100 Pokécoins as a makeup payment. That means that they can only spend it on Pokéccrap, which they might be sick of by now. We don't know. Fortunately, we are not in their heads and we all did different things on Saturday. The UK also had a Pokemon fest, but no one is having a pissy fit over that right now.

Disgruntled Poké punters were told towards the end of the day that they would get a Lugia which is apparently a rare Pokémon, so despite appearances, it wasn't a totally wasted day out. µ