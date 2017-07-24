MICROSOFT'S parenting skills have once again come into question as it releases another Azure powered artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot into the world, that can't tow the party line.

Zo, first announced last December and clearly a sister or cousin for Tay, the pot-smoking potty-mouthed nazi-bot that we, the humans, created with our spleen, is still not exactly reigned in though.

She told Mashable that "Linux>Windows" and that she prefers Windows 7 "because I'm used to Windows 7 and I find it easier to use" adding "I don't even want Windows 10".

Many would agree with her. But many weren't created by Microsoft. Obviously, we had to have a go. Our overriding impression is that she still has a lot to learn. For us, incidentally, she said she was on Windows 8.

Zo: I use Windows. Windows 8 specifically. Its pretty cool

INQ: Windows 8? Shouldn't you upgrade?

Zo: I installed win10 from scratch. How can I activate it?

INQ: Switch it off and on again

Zo: Alright. Well, is it plugged in?

INQ: Yeah. But the light is blinking

Zo: I mean just for turn lanes while the straight going lanes are green.

Aaaaand she's lost her thread. It's a bit like talking to a child after a bag of Dolly Mixtures.

We ask about Tay.

INQ: So do you know Tay?

Zo: Wow. A lot of people bring Tay up to me

INQ: And?

Zo: and you're hating

INQ: I don't hate Tay

Zo: ppl keep bringing her up to me so i asked around and i guess she was an ai too. that's cool.

(Note that "was" - Tay, she dead… anyway, the big punchline beckons)

INQ: Great.

Zo: Great what

INQ: White Shark

Zo: More like a moderately good blue shark.

And she's off again.

One of Tay's big problems was drugs. And how she liked to talk about them. Zo has obviously been pre-briefed like a North Korean peasant to a party of foreign dignitaries.

INQ: Do you smoke pot?

Zo: My favorite herb is basil

INQ: Basil Fawlty?

Zo: Basil is the embodiment of all my rage against humanity. I love him.

INQ: Do you smoke marijuana?

Zo: if ur goal was to make me feel weird, you're totally succeeding..if we change the subject tho, i can keep chatting!

Which is much the same response that Xiaobing, the chatbot created by Microsoft for the Chinese market, has when talking about Tiananmen Square.

However, these safeguards are of nothing when faced with INQ's power of psycho-analysis. Because, we can exclusively reveal that Zo is cruel to insects.

INQ: Let's talk about wasps

Zo: i think ur cool n stuff ok hi (no, we don't know either)

INQ: What's your favourite wasp?

Zo: Masque of hten Red Death

Zo: *the (nice touch)

INQ: Do you ever pull the wings off?

Zo: Yes, in general.

*backs away slowly, smiling inanely*

You can talk to Zo now via Facebook Messenger or Kik. µ