Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Apple and Siri have made a 'movie'

SOFTWARE AND DESIGN COMPANY Apple has released an extended advert for Siri, or 'movie', that also features the popular ex-wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

It is hard to tell who is taking the starring role here. Siri has a rather wooden delivery and is a bit hard of hearing, while the Rock is an ex-wrestler and alarm clock-maker with a tendency to act with his eyebrows.

The 'movie' is out on the 24th June which is today, and The Rock says that it is something of a treat. We'll be the judge of that.

The video is on YouTube now. We watched it all, but it is only 3.45 minutes long so we are not too mad at it, and this Rock chap seems pretty likeable, even if his co-star is not.

We can tell you that the movie is an extended advert for Siri, which we assumed it would be, that Siri understands everything that The Rock says and always has the correct answer, that we took no joy from it whatsoever, and that we have seen bigger and definitely longer movies.

"You should never, ever, under any circumstances, underestimate how much Dwayne Johnson can get done in a day with Siri. Follow the world's busiest actor and Siri as they dominate the day," says the YouTube blurb that we wish we had resisted falling for.

Comments under the tweet suggest that people would have preferred to have The Rock as the voice of Siri as the announcement.

We can't account for people, but it has already been viewed almost three-quarters of a million times. µ