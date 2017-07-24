Microsoft looks set to give Paint the brush off in upcoming Windows 10 update

IT'S TIME to brush away those tears, and prepare to feel sadder than you've ever felt (tip) because Microsoft is preparing to erase Paint.

Paint (or Paintbrush, as it was originally decorated) has been a part of the Windows palette since Windows 1.0, but a new document has revealed that the Autumn Creators Update could well see the familiar canvas replaced formally by the new Paint 3D which made its debut in the recent Creators Update.

It's not alone at being scribbled from the operating system. Other notable programs and features that are due for removal or have been declared as depreciated include 3D Builder (replaced by Paint 3D), Outlook Express (what? that was still here? Use Outlook or Mail), Reader (merged into Edge), Reading List (ditto) and IIS 6.0 (if you're using your home computer as a web server you are a fricking idiot anyway).

There are loads more under the hood bits all of which is outlined here.

But it's Paint that will probably be missed the most. Apart from anything else, we only worked out how to do a transparent cut out last week, so we're gutted.

Although it was clunky compared to modern art packages, many people were able to make careers out of MS Paint. But for Jim, of Jim'll Paint It fame, there's nothing to fear. He told us:

Paint hasn't been all that since they messed about with it anyway. I'm running XP on a virtual machine because it's the best one. — Jim'll Paint It (@Jimllpaintit) July 24, 2017

Don't fear too much though. There's no clear date for the Autumn Creators Update, and for many, the Spring Creators'Update is still no closer, with issues surrounding drivers preventing the roll out for many users.

And we can almost guarantee that although Paint is no longer being developed, even if it is removed from Windows by default, it will be available to download as freeware within about ten minutes. µ