Google Updates: Glass 2, Note 8, SMB3

IT'S FRIDAY so it's time to review the week in Google.

So, of course, the big news this week was confirmation that Google Glass II is definitely a thing. But there's also loads more happening. The company has launched its new AI-driven news feed in the search app which is based on your search history. Yeah. Start panicking.

We also learned that as Jide packs in Remix OS, there are no direct plans for a desktop version of Android, though it is possible in the future maybe-ish.

We also learned that Android O will be called… only joking. We've no flipping idea. Still.

Now, elsewhere this week, we've got incoming that Chrome OS is going to add a note-taking facility that even works if the screen is locked. There's also rumours it's about to overhaul its iconic homepage that aew "not strictly true" whatever that means.

Slightly off topic, Alexa is coming to Android next week, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be with us in late August.

Google's SAMBA client now supports SMBv3, so no more WannaCry worries (finally), but YouTube is discontinuing its editing software, which is a bit poo. Also, Google Play Protect, the companies improved visibility app security function has arrived, but its not exactly visible yet.

And so on to the murky joys of our three awesome apps wot are now free for a limited period.

First up Drawtopia. It's a game. It involves puzzles. And drawing. It's advert free and free, but not for long.

Collect or Die is part ragdoll game (see Stuntman Simulator) and part platformer. Gorgeous graphics. Get it while it's ad-free and free.

Vibration Meter Pro is a vibration meter that uses your phone's sensors. Not really sure what else to tell you. It's usually 4 quid though, so you may as well, in case you accidentally become a seismologist. µ