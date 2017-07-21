AI researcher renames the entire UK with predictably awesome results

Cockbeach is the idea place to take your family on holiday this winter

AN AI RESEARCHER has renamed the entire United Kingdom using a neural network. The results make for fantastically silly reading.

Inspired by Janelle Shane, who has created new paint colours, metal band names, and adoptive guinea pig names using artificial intelligence. (AI), which is never less than awesome, Dan Hon has posted instructions on how he invented new place names for the whole goddam country.

To do it is, at least on paper, pretty straight forward. Give a neural network (in this case torch-rnn) a list of every place name in the country, do some techie stuff (sorry, but if we're going to write the whole thing, we may as well just do it for you - it's all here), then sit back and enjoy the fruits of your utterly pointless labour.

We particularly liked:

Boll of Binclestead, Farton Green Pear End, Batchington Crunnerton, Stoke of Inch, Salt,Earth, Kinindworthorpe Marmile, Dimmer Common, Cross Gorburster (who you gonna call to annoy them?), Ponkham Bark, Hall of urn-in Head.

A good start, but naturally, because we are seasoned professional grown-up reporters, we went to the big list and got our Control+F on, and went straight in for the swears and innuendos. So we give you: Fuckley, Titsevans, Rumpley, Knobemanar, Handick, Cockbeach, Burting Head End, Colon-in Mead and Cunding. Oh yes. And Twatford.

We are, however, a little disappointed that there's nothing involving "Dinkel" or "Dinkle". Loads of them on the continent.

Anyone who has read Douglas Adams and John Lloyds' The Meaning of Liff will doubtless be getting a kick out of this, as it's almost the same concept in reverse.

We are at a wonderful childlike stage of artificial intelligence at the moment where we're still just doing stuff for the sake of seeing what happens. And sometimes the results are superb. And for as long as they are, we'll keep reporting it. Then, when the robots come to kill us, we'll stop. µ