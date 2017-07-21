UK magbook shows how to use Kodi for piracy

A UK MAGBOOK has been criticised for directing users to Kodi extensions that can be used to access illegal content.

‘The Complete Guide To Kodi', from UK-based Dennis Publishing, has been drubbed by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) who are said to be working with City of London Police's Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU).

"We are fully aware of this magazine and have already been in communication with Dennis Publishing regarding our concerns that it signposts consumers to copyright-infringing add-ons," said Kieron Sharp, Chief Executive of FACT to the BBC.

Kodi itself takes a dim view on the use of illegal extensions, and has previously criticised one of Dennis's titles very publicly on Twitter for 'promoting piracy add-ons'.

Although the 'Magbook' warns repeatedly of the dangers of piracy and that it is illegal, it nevertheless repeatedly points to how to find such content anyway, which could still be seen as antagonism of the law, depending on the judge.

The cover tagline of "Watch Anything, Anytime, Anywhere!" is implicit within itself.

Two of the add-ons listed are on a blacklist curated by Kodi itself which is keen to distance itself from piracy.

"I am a bit surprised anyone is still selling a magazine like this physically, given all the lawsuits and the recent EU court decision," said Nate Bentzen, Kodi's community and project manager.

‘Magbooks' are a recently new phenomenon, usually made from revised and expanded articles from a publishing house on a particular topic, bunched together on higher quality paper and sold without adverts, with the intention of being kept for reference.

It is quite possible therefore that much of this information comes from articles that predate the recent court rulings over Kodi and arrests of suppliers of so-called "fully-loaded' Kodi-powered boxes. Amazon has also said it will destroy all inventory of such boxes.

We've contacted Dennis, which publishes titles including Computer Shopper, Web User and PC Advisor for comment but are yet to receive a reply. µ