Elon Musk: 'I've had permission for Hyperloop.' Everyone else: 'No you haven't'

NOT QUITE RIGHT LOOKING looking but-you-can't-quite-tell-why tech guru Elon Musk has confirmed that he has ‘government approval' to build his mythical Hyperloop transportation system between New York and Washington DC.

Musk tweeted:

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

He went on to explain that his big suck tube would go from city centre to city centre with a dozen or more entry/exit elevators at each end.

Ahem. Stop.

Elon Musk does not have government approval.

Someone, possibly someone orange, possibly someone with an IQ, said yes, in principle. It's a long way from ‘approval'.

"Elon Musk has had no contact with Philadelphia officials on this matter," Mike Dunn, the city spokesman told The Guardian. "We do not know what he means when he says he received ‘verbal government approval'. There are numerous hurdles for this unproven ‘hyperloop' technology before it can become reality."

While in New York, "the New York state department of transportation did not give verbal approval for a hyperloop," said spokeswoman Jennifer Post.

The White House, keen to pour water on the practicalities of the whole thing, said that they had "promising conversations" on the subject with Musk's Boring Company, adding that it is "committed to transformative infrastructure projects, and believe our greatest solutions have often come from the ingenuity and drive of the private sector".

Sam Teller, of The Boring Company, said it will "expect to secure the formal approvals necessary to break ground later this year".

Musk seems to be working on the basis that if he says he's going to bore somewhere, he can bore there, until he's told not to. It's basically a reflection of Piers Morgan's TV career.

The big problem is that, as yet, the Hyperloop is still just a Hyper-thetical. We just don't know if it's going to work. Musk and his team are clearly confident that it will, but there's been very limited information to prove that the whole thing doesn't just suck.

No, wait. It's supposed to just suck. Or maybe blow hard. Perhaps it's meant to blow hard. One of those. Perhaps the secret to its success will be to both suck and blow. µ