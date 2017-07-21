Asus Zenfone AR: Google Tango smartphone arrives in Blighty

The Asus Zenfone AR is now available to pre-order in the UK

ASUS IS RETURNING to the UK smartphone market with the launch of the Zenfone AR in Blighty.

At an event in London attended by INQ, the firm announced that the Asus Zenfone AR, a high-end handset that's the first to support both Google Tango and Daydream VR, is now available to pre-order.

It'll cost you a pretty penny, though, as Asus has slapped the smartphone with an eye-watering £799 price-tag, making it more expensive than both the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8.

However, the firm will chuck in a free Google Daydream View VR handset, and the first 30 customers who pre-order the handset will receive freebie headphones, a screen protector and, er, a wooden chest.

There's no word yet as to when the smartphone will start shipping, but the Asus website notes that it will be available in "limited quantities". Probably because not many people are going to spend 800 quid on a smartphone.

The Asus Zenfone AR first made its debut at this year's CES as the second Google Tango smartphone after the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro. To enable its augmented reality smarts, the handset packs a TriCam system consisting of three rear cameras - a motion tracking, depth sensing, and high-resolution 23MP camera - that enable the phone to a create a 3D model of its surroundings and track its motion.

Asus has stuffed the ZenFone AR full of high-end specs too. There's a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 processor that's been optimised for Google's Tango, coupled with a massive 8GB RAM, Adreno 530 GPU and a 5.7inWQHD (2560x1440) Super AMOLED display. µ