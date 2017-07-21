Dark web crackdown sees AlphaBay and Hansa raided and closed

DIMLY LIT DARK WEB INTERNET SITES AlphaBay and Hansa have been shut down in what's being lauded as a "landmark" international law enforcement investigation.

We first caught wind of a potential AlphaBay shut down last week when dark web punters took to Twitter and Reddit to complain about their lack of access and in some cases about Bitcoins that they have been locked away from.

Europol announced on Thursday that it has raided and shut down AlphaBay, along with another dark web marketplace called Hansa, in what it is touting as "one of the most sophisticated takedown operations ever seen in the fight against criminal activities online."

Europol partnered with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Dutch National Police to shutter the sites, which it claims allowed thousands of vendors to sell illegal drugs.

Europol said there were 250,000 listings on AlphaBay alone, with 200,000 members and 40,000 vendors.

Rob Wainwright, executive director of Europol, said in a statement: "This is an outstanding success by authorities in Europe and the US. The capability of drug traffickers and other serious criminals around the world has taken a serious hit today after a highly sophisticated joint action in multiple countries.

"By acting together on a global basis the law enforcement community has sent a clear message that we have the means to identify criminality and strike back, even in areas of the dark web. There are more of these operations to come."

AlphaBay's servers were seized with the help of authorities in Thailand, Lithuania, Canada, Britain and France. The takedown operation included the arrest of suspected AlphaBay founder Alexandre Cazes on 5 July.

Cazes, a Canadian citizen, had been living in Thailand for almost a decade. He was found dead in his Thai jail cell just days after the arrest.

The Dutch National Police took control of Hansa - which many dark web punters reportedly flocked to after AlphaBay went offline earlier this month - on 20 June, seizing servers in Lithuania, the Netherlands and Germany.

Europol notes that Dutch law enforcement also acquired information on "high-value" targets and delivery addresses for a large number of orders. µ