Google is now mapping the International Space Station

GOOGLE, A COMPANY THAT PEOPLE THINK MAY HAVE TOO MUCH REACH ALREADY, had mapped out the whole of the International Space Station (ISS) and shared it online.

It's not the Death Star's plans and we were perhaps being a little too sensationalist. Google has pretty mapped everywhere now, from Harry Potter Land to the streets of Stepney. It has even gone under water and up mountains.

Now it is in space. Of course, you can already have a good tour of the ISS and that one is the work of the European Space Agency and should be as legit as hell. Unfortunately, perhaps, the virtual tour needs a VR headset and people haven't really embraced those for fear that they might look like a wally.

You don't need one with Google on the ISS, just a screen that preferably faces away from your superiors and some work on a glacial project to complete.

The space station is a marvel and if we are all honest, most of us will not get any closer to it than this. Google has done a fine job of mapping the place, and one of the astronauts that has been up there told its blog that he was glad to be a part of the project, unlike a certain cow we know.

"In the six months that I spent on the International Space Station, it was difficult to find the words or take a picture that accurately describes the feeling of being in space. Working with Google on my latest mission, I captured Street View imagery to show what the ISS looks like from the inside, and share what it's like to look down on Earth from outer space," said astronaut Thomas Pesquet from back on earth.

Images shared on the blog show that things are quite ‘busy' on the ISS and while everyone seems to get on it might not take much for an argument to flare up. µ