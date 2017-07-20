Apple updates iPhones and iPads to fix 'Broadpwn' WiFi hack

OK OK, WE KNOW YOU GET this sort of thing all the time, but this is an Apple one and they are less frequent so try and hold your attention.

You, if you have an Apple phone, are facing the threat of the Broadpwn exploit which uses open WiFi as a way to wander into hardware and make it its hideout. To be fair, Android users are vulnerable to this too, but hey, we started out with Apple and we will stick with it.

Broadpwn relies on people entering an open network with their smartphones and their faulty WiFi chips, and embracing the wireless… to their cost.

Apple's patch, released this week, is just as exciting as all of these things are. We realise that there is a market for them, and they do a hell of a job, so let's not ignore it here.

The WiFi fix is just one of many tackled in the update. "An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the WiFi chip. Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling," is Apple's introduction to it. "An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the WiFi chip".

Alternatively, just leave your wifi on and let #Broadpwn turn it off for you! pic.twitter.com/Dw3Ub0vp2O — Luke Stephens (@hakluke) July 14, 2017

Apple says that improved memory handling saved the day, and that the patch is available for iPhone 5 and later, iPad 4 and later, and iPod Touch version 6 and up.

Google patched against it earlier this month. Now Apple has, this means that users can go back to taking on any old WiFi connection they want. Well, we assume that that is what it means.

However, we would advise against that kind of carefree behaviour because of privacy, hackers and Theresa May and her greedy eyes and sticky fingers. µ