Android O Reddit AMA: What we learnt (that isn't the name)

FIRSTLY AND before we go any further, there is no big reveal in this article about the name of Android O. We're still no clearer whether it's Oreo or Oatmeal Cookie or Opal ruddy Fruits. So if that's all you're here for, go away.

However, if you want to get some of the highlights of the recent AMA from Google staffers about the forthcoming operating system, which can't be more than a couple of months away, surely, (maybe sooner?) then here we go.

What's the name?

Piss off. Seriously, brah.

There's some stuff so bleeding edge the Pixel won't get it.

Colour management for example, which requires hardware fiddling as well as software munching, so existing devices will get nada.

The blob emojis are going (almost)

Yeah, sadly, Google's own sad-sack take on Unicode has been binned because as the pool of emojis increases, it's getting harder to keep the style. So some will be available as a pack, but the default will be more like everyone else's. Yawn.

Don't expect Android Wear 3.0 from Android O

Yeah, it's mostly going to be under the hood stuff. That might mean battery improvements or a bunch of other stuff, because it's a lot easier to adapt Android Wear 2.0 in bits. But don't expect a big revelation. It isn't coming.

Software updates will be easier. Making that happen was not

Project Treble is the name given to the process of making it easier for OEMs to roll out security updates and the like. But apparently, it's been a bit change for Android to make that happen. It was described as "deep surgery". Let's hope the results are worth it.

And the name?

Seriously. Stop it. It'll come when it comes. "Later this summer" is all we've got.

Theming is not coming anytime soon

So no dark mode. No coloured bars. None of that. It's not hard to do, but it's hard to do well. So the team have opted to leave it out. Again.

Bluetooth will be less pants

And amen to that say all of us. Apparently, they know what the problem has been and they have a fix. A real fix. A definite working fix. It'll be fine. Really.

Tablets and desktops are still on the table (just)

There's no solid plans for a desktop version of Android beyond the use of Android apps in Chromebooks, but the team are very interested in improving tablet experiences in Android - particularly by using adaptive refresh rates in screens. A bit like Apple are doing already. Jus' sayin…

In the same week that Jide dump Remix OS, it's all a bit too vague for us though.

And the name?

