Forget shoes, now John McAfee will eat his d*ck if he is wrong

COLOURFUL SECURITY PIONEER John McAfee has threatened to eat a probably well-used part of his body on national television if Bitcoin value does not rise above $500m in three years.

John McAfee is so sure of his point set topology and predictions that he can confidently wager Lil' John - his penis - against its failing. We expect that this will disappoint some people many of whom are already well aware of the McAfee member and some of them could be sad to see it go.

They should probably have more faith in John ‘the Don' McAfee, and besides they should also recall that so far no channel has broadcast "John against Shoe", and he does appear to have developed a limp as a result of being one down. This means that, just like when John McAfee said he would eat something the last time, he may never eat it.

Which it turn means that JJ or John Junior, or whatever name he might have given the thing, will probably remain untouched - at least that is, untouched by malicious hands and kitchen and cutting instruments.

This low stakes bet, depending on which side of the pelvic bone you are on, came about as McAfee discussed a fall in Bitcoin value in early July. The tweets started without any threats to anyone's dinkle, but since this the internet, it did not take long for a wang to wangle its way into the chat and very much on the chopping block.

Later and perhaps unnecessarily, McAfee told Twitter that he would be able to manage the meal in one sitting. We think that this is unnecessary bragging, but we have word counts to think about and we would rather have that thought in our mind than one of John McAfee chugging down his own pr*ck down into the orifice that got it into all this trouble µ