Good news, Musk: House of Lords launches public inquiry into AI

THE HOUSE OF LORDS has launched a public inquiry into artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential "economic, ethical and social implications".

This will be music to the ears of Elon Musk, who this week stressed that governments need to start regulating AI now "before it's too late". This follows similar remarks from Stephen Hawking and Steve Wozniak, the latter who warned that that humans will become the pets of robots when they take over the world.

While Musk and co are concerned that unregulated robots could, er, start killing people in the street, the inquiry will aim to answer a number of questions including:

How can the data-based monopolies of some large corporations, and the 'winner-takes-all' economics associated with them, be addressed?

Is the current level of excitement surrounding artificial intelligence warranted?

What role should the government take in the development and use of artificial intelligence in the UK?

Lord Clement-Jones, chairman of the Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence and former Liberal Democrat president, said in a statement: "This inquiry comes at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly seizing the attention of industry, policymakers and the general public.

"The Committee wants to use this inquiry to understand what opportunities exist for society in the development and use of artificial intelligence, as well as what risks there might be.

"We are looking to be pragmatic in our approach, and want to make sure our recommendations to government and others will be practical and sensible."

The committee is calling for written expert testimony before 6 September, and Clement-Jones said they welcome assistance from the "widest range of people and organisations".

"If you are interested in artificial intelligence and any of its aspects, we want to hear from you. If you are interested in public policy, we want to hear from you. If you are interested in any of the issues raised by our call for evidence, we want to hear from you." µ