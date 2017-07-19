Qualcomm could face £515,000-per-day penalty after losing EC antitrust appeal

US CHIPMAKER Qualcomm could be forced to cough up €580,000 (around £515,000) per day after losing an appeal against antitrust charges issued by the European Commission (EC).

Qualcomm is accused of using anti-competitive methods to force British phone software maker Icera out of the market in a case that has been going on for more than seven years.

The chipmaker had appealed against the £515,000-per-day penalty, arguing that the EC's request for it to hand over more information related to the Icera case would involve an extensive amount of work and would cost it $3.45m.

Court President Marc Jaeger dismissed the firm's appeal last week, ruling: "The applicant does not claim that its financial viability would be at risk or that its market share could be affected substantially.

"Furthermore, it does not give any explanation as to why it would be impossible to seek compensation for the alleged financial costs it would suffer by answering the questions."

Seperately, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf has said he expects the firm's ongoing patent squabble with Apple to settle out of court.

According to a Fortune report, Mollenkopf, speaking at a conference this week, said that "those things tend to get resolved out of court and there's no reason why I wouldn't expect that to be the case here."

That hasn't stopped the firm filing a separate lawsuit against the firm in Munich and Mannheim, where it is seeking a ban on the imports of some iPhone models.

In a statement sent to INQ on Wednesday, Don Rosberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm, said: "Qualcomm has filed patent-infringement lawsuits in Munich and Mannheim seeking damages and injunctive relief for iPhones imported into or sold in Germany because Apple continues to use Qualcomm's technology while refusing to pay for it.

"The relief we seek includes enjoinment of Apple's sale and importation of the latest iPhones in Germany. Qualcomm's inventions are at the heart of every iPhone and extend well beyond modem technologies and cellular standards.

"The patents we are asserting in Munich and Mannheim represent two technologies important to iPhone functions, but they are not standards-essential patents and are not subject to FRAND licensing obligations." µ