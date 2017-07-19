Google Feed is an AI-driven news stream about what matters to you

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED a major change to the main Google app (aka Google Now) for Android and iOS that will include a personalised feed of links to news and information about subjects that interest you.

Starting in the US on Wednesday and rolling out in the UK and other countries in the coming weeks, 'Google Feed' is an extension of the existing feeds in the Google app, designed to make it feel more like a social network (oh, Google, come on, not this again).

"You'll see cards with things like sports highlights, top news, engaging videos, new music, stories to read and more. And now, your feed will not only be based on your interactions with Google, but also factor in what's trending in your area and around the world. The more you use Google, the better your feed will be."

The object, says Google, is not actually to be a social feed, but rather a selection of pre-fetched search results based on your search history and interests that will evolve over time. You can, of course, veto the s*it out of it if you're not happy that it mentioned about that time you searched for that thing. You know. The dirty thing.

Google explains: "With these updates to the feed, it's easier than ever to stay in the know about exactly the things you care about and see more content to inform, inspire and entertain you.

"You'll spend less time and energy trying to keep up with your interests and more time enjoying and cultivating them. Whether you're a pet-loving, Nietzsche-reading, sports fanatic; a hip-hop head and burgeoning brewmaster; or anything in between, your feed should fit your fancy."

For the record, we had a look at our feed this morning (based on the old preview algorithm). Google already knows us well. Maybe a little too well. µ