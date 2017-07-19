US public broadcast giant KQED has been fighting off ransomware for a month

ONE OF the biggest public media groups in the US, which serves Silicon Valley, has been battling with a ransomware attack for over a month.

KQED in San Francisco, whose radio stations are the most listened to in the National Public Radio (NPR) group and also boasts one of the biggest PBS television stations in the US, has been resorting to printed scripts after all internet activity was restricted following an attack on 5 June.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle (not affiliated but situated up the street), the station has kept going for all but half-a-day where their online stream was down, but for the tech-dependent staff (and there are over 500), it's been a case of adapting on a daily basis.

"It's like we've been bombed back to 20 years ago, technology-wise," said Queena Kim, a senior editor. "You rely on technology for so many things, so when it doesn't work, everything takes three to five times longer just to do the same job.

KQED not only had up-to-date security and operating systems, but itself reports on ransomware. Heck, the antivirus was updated in the building the previous day. It was probably just one person, pressing one button, one time because that's all it takes.

"We've basically been putting everything together with duct tape for a month," said Marisa Lagos, who reports on politics. "From an outside point of view, we really made it work. But what our listeners don't know is that people have been doing really crazy things to make sure no one notices that anything is wrong."

Meanwhile, large chunks of the live TV schedule are being recorded at a satellite facility at UC Hastings. Timings are done with a stopwatch. Scripts are printed out and left in a communal area.

Even the swipe card system to enter the building is borked. And we don't mean the main building. We mean the San Jose building which has computers linked to the SF office.

At present, although a small number of machines are affected directly, the virus is present on a bunch of other machines and so the whole lot has had to be switched off to prevent the spread. And no one is quite sure what happens next.

The ransom (if indeed it is a ransom, not just destruction) would cost more than KQED has, so the current plan is to rebuild and fortify, and hope that in time, they will be able to get at least some of that old data back. µ