OnePlus 5 receives software update to fix 999 reboot glitch

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has rolled out an update to fix an issue that saw OnePlus 5 handsets reboot when emergency services are called.

Earlier this week, users of the flagship handset took to Reddit to moan about the issue, and one concerned OnePlus 5 owner, Nick Morrelli, posted a video of the bug in action on Facebook (below).

The issue is affecting users in both the UK and the US, with the phone shutting down whenever 999 or 911 is dialled. o far, at least three users have claimed that they able to reproduce the malfunction.

"I had to dial 911 on my OP5 yesterday (saw a building on fire a few blocks away) and both times I tried my phone rebooted on me," said one Reddit user, prompting other users to replicate the issue.

"Confirmed!!! I had to call 911 after a car in front of me flipped over. Phone rebooted after dialling," another OnePlus 5 user said.

Another user claims that the issue also affected the OnePlus X, saying: "A few months ago I still had my OPX as my daily driver and had to call 911 for reasons. The phone would reboot each time I tried. My OPX was rooted and was running CM13 so I attributed the problem to one of those things. I ended up using my landline phone to make the call," they wrote on Reddit.

It's unclear what is causing the issue, but Redditors are speculating that it might have something to do with the phone's GPS feature, which could mean that the bug isn't limited to 999 calls.

OnePlus on Thursday got in touch with INQ to tell us that it has begun rolling out a software update to fix the issue.

"We have been in touch with the customer and have tested a software update that has resolved the issue. We will be rolling out the software update shortly," the firm said in a statement.

This, while the most serious issue OnePlus 5 users have encountered, isn't the only problem that users of the smartphone have reported. Last month, users complained of a 'jelly scrolling' issue plaguing the handset's display. µ