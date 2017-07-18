OnePlus 5 handsets are rebooting when users dial 999

THE ONEPLUS 5 reportedly has shipped with an alarming bug that sees the phone restart when emergency services are called.

Users of the handset have taken to Reddit to moan about the issue, and one concerned OnePlus 5 owner, Nick Morelli, has posted a video of the bug in action on Facebook (below).

The issue is reportedly affecting users in both the UK and the US, with the phone shut down whenever 999 or 911 dialled.

So far at least three users have claimed that they able to reproduce the malfunction.

"I had to dial 911 on my OP5 yesterday (saw a building on fire a few blocks away) and both times I tried my phone rebooted on me," one Redditor wrote.

"Confirmed!!! I had to call 911 after a car in front of me flipped over. Phone rebooted after dialling," another OnePlus 5 user said.

Another user claims that the issue also affected the OnePlus X, saying: "A few months ago I still had my OPX as my daily driver and had to call 911 for reasons. The phone would reboot each time I tried. My OPX was rooted and was running CM13 so I attributed the problem to one of those things. I ended up using my landline phone to make the call," they wrote on Reddit.

It's unclear what is causing the issue, but Redditors are speculating that it might have something to do with the phone's GPS feature, which could mean that the bug isn't limited to 999 calls.

OnePlus has acknowledged the issue and said it is investigating the problem.

"We have contacted the customer and are currently looking into the issue. We ask anyone experiencing a similar situation to contact us at [email protected] ," a spokesperson said.

This, while the most serious issue OnePlus 5 users have encountered, isn't the only problem that users of the smartphone have reported. Last month, users complained of a 'jelly scrolling' issue plaguing the handset's display.

OnePlus, however, has denied there's an issue, saying in a statement: "The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display.

"We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices." µ