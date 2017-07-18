Google Glass returns from the dead and this time it means business

BRACE YOURSELVES. Google Glass is back from the dead, and this time it's taking aim at the enterprise.

This is good news, as it means you won't see glassholes wandering the streets in the space-age spectacles. Instead, 'Glass Enterprise Edition' is being used by more than 50 businesses in the US, including AGCO, DHL, Dignity Health, NSF International, Sutter Health, The Boeing Company and Volkswagen.

"Workers in many fields, like manufacturing, logistics, field services, and healthcare find it useful to consult a wearable device for information and other resources while their hands are busy," the firm said. "That's why we've spent the last two years working closely with a network of more than 30 expert partners to build customised software and business solutions for Glass for people in these fields."

According to Alphabet=, since adopting Glass Enterprise Edition, AGCO has managed to reduced production times by 25 per cent since adopting, while DHL has increased supply chain efficiency by 15 per cent.

"Employees are now working smarter, faster and safer because they have the information they need right in their line of sight," said Peggy Gulick, director of Business Process Improvement, AGCO

It's also been a boon for healthcare professionals, reducing paperwork loads by over 20 percent and allowing doctors to spend 50 per cent more time with patients, says Alphabet.

Alphabet hasn't coughed on exact specifications for Glass Enterprise Edition but has said that it's "made improvements to the design so that it's lightweight and comfortable for long term wear" and that there have also been improvements made to the goggles' performance and battery life.

According to a report at Wired, which sales that early sales of Glass Enterprise Edition have been in the hundreds and most of the biggest customers have taken on Glass only on a trial basis, the new version of the eye-worn wearable also packs a better camera (8MP compared to 5MP), faster WiFi and a new red light that turns on when recording video

Glass Enterprise Edition is "now available to more businesses through our network of expert partners," Alphabet says. There's no word yet on price.

The arrival of Glass 2.0 comes just weeks after Google rolled out the first firmware update to its MyGlass app in three years.