DC security robot can't take anymore, drowns itself

A SECURITY ROBOT in Washington DC has just become the unlikely spokes-droid for the entire human race after drowning itself.

The Knightscope K5 was guarding an office complex in DC when, despite all its systems reporting as nominal, it just decided to zoom straight into a fountain, where it stayed because it wasn't designed to self-right.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself.



We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

The K5, which looks a bit like a sanitary product on wheels, has a range of sensors with a thermal camera, thermal sensor, LIDAR, licence plate recognition (ALPR), microphones proximity sensors, inertial measurement unit, wheel encoders and GPS.

The company explains on site: "The Knightscope ADM visually observes its surroundings through the use of video cameras, a thermal camera and license plate recognition devices. While the ADMs are unique in appearance and delivery system, the security service that they provide are already commonly accepted in the public domain with fixed security camera systems.

"Machines proactively seek out anomalies that might suggest criminal activity - e.g., people in restricted areas - and alerting proper authorities when a concern is detected."

At present, its survival is unknown, though we imagine that a robot built for outdoors would be waterproof. The website says it is "ruggedised and protected against vandalism." (the K3 is a less vandal-proof version).

As the robots are completely autonomous, including the uploading of data to the cloud and recharging themselves, there is nothing to suggest they need to wash themselves. Perhaps this one just wanted to spruce up to impress a local leaf blower.

The Knightscope K5 has already had its fair share of encounters with the public this year. It's already been knocked over by a drunk man, and last summer it tripped up a toddler and sodded off. It is yet to comment on this latest attempt to have a wash.

Of course, a suicidal robot so close to the White House? Perhaps it tapped into something it wished it didn't know and decided to end it all. µ