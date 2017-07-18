Amazon is reportedly flogging fake AMD Ryzen processors

RETAIL GIANT Amazon is reportedly being swindled by scammers, which has lead to it flogging fake AMD Ryzen CPUs.

This isn't the first time such a scam has happened, but PC Gamer reports that there have been several incidents recently where customers have ordered a Ryzen 7 1700 CPU on Amazon and have received a tarted-up Intel Celeron chip instead.

Pissed off punters have taken to Reddit to moan about this, with users 'sh00ter999', and 'Yae_Ko' having fallen victim to the apparent scam.

At first glance, it appears that the customer has received the AMD chip they ordered, but on closer inspection, it becomes clear that the Ryzen branding is nothing more than a transparent sticker.

The chips, which apparently have shipped in shonky packaging, also have a land grid array (LGA) design rather than the pin grid array (PGA) design the current Ryzen chips actually sport, and come bundled with the wrong heatsink.

It's unclear exactly what is happening, but reports claim that Amazon is selling products that have been returned, with the original buyer switching out the processor for an old Intel Celeron chip before returning it. Provided the weight and appearance were close enough to the real thing to fool Amazon, the scammer is bagging themselves a free Ryzen CPU.

"This is the downside to Amazon's co-mingled inventory model," one Reddit user speculates. "It's super-efficient so long as all the players are honest. But it's easy for a dishonest retailer to sneak counterfeit goods into the pile."

Amazon has yet to comment but is reportedly offering those affected a full refund and a gift card to make up for the ballsup.