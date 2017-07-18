Jide kills off Remix OS as it heads for commercial sector

JIDE TECHNOLOGIES, the company which brought the world Remix OS, the Android powered desktop operating system that we've given much praise over the years, has announced that it is discontinuing the project with immediate effect.

The company posted a brief statement last night saying: "Over the past year, we received an increasing number of inquiries from enterprises in various industries and began helping them build great tools for their organisations by leveraging Jide software and hardware.

"We see huge potential in the role that Jide can play to revolutionise how these businesses operate. And given our existing resources, we decided to focus our company efforts solely on the enterprise space moving forward."

Having worked directly with the Jide team, we know that the company was passionate about its consumer side, and the possibility of bringing obsolete tech back to life for disadvantaged children.

Unfortunately, this doesn't always pay the bills and it looks like the company has had to go down a more lucrative path.

The upshot is that devices already supporting Remix OS will see support end. Those who paid into Kickstarter for the forthcoming Remix IO and Remix IO+ boxes will get full refunds, and the second generation Remix 2-in-1, which we raved about when we saw a prototype last year, will now never come to pass.

The post goes on to explain that the new commercially based Jide will still concentrate on providing Android, but for closed user-groups.

The reaction has been understandably mixed, with comments at XDA Developers arguing that if they truly have no interest in the consumer project, they should release the code to Github for the community to continue as an open source project, meaning existing hardware would continue to be supported.

Others expressed disappointment at the failure of a crowd-funding campaign.

For us, however, it's just a great sadness, that, yet again, something really great that could have one day stood up as a genuine alternative to Windows will now never meet its full potential for the many.

The company was working on Remix OS Singularity, which would have offered a smoother version of Windows Continuum with a single OS for every device and complete "follow wherever" functionality.

We've loved working with Jide and wish them every success, and if Remix is picked up by the open source community, then so much the better. µ