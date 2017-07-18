Samsung will mine defunct Note 7 handsets for rare materials

SAMSUNG HAS ANNOUNCED PLANS to mine defunct Galaxy Note 7 handsets to recover 157 tonnes of rare metals from the fire-prone device.

Funnily enough, Samsung ain't planning to recover the batteries, but it has said it will reuse components such as the Note 7's camera modules, chips and displays as replacement parts.

The company said in a statement on its Korean site (translated) that it also expects to recover 157 tonnes of rare metals, including cobalt, copper, and gold, from the devices. U

"We expect to recover about 157 tonnes of gold, silver, cobalt, and copper in addition to parts through the recycling and recycling process," Samsung said. "We will also actively promote measures to utilise these major minerals."

Unfortunately for Samsung, it won't be able to recover the $5.3bn in profits it lost at the hands of its Note 7 recall.

As part of its recycling process, which follows pressure from the likes of Greenpeace, Samsung also earlier this month announced that it's launching the Galaxy Note 7 FE.

The Galaxy Note FE, which stands for 'Fan Edition' and not 'fire extinguisher' like INQ had previously assumed, will launch in South Korea on 7 July and will sell for around 700,000 won (£469).

Samsung hasn't yet said whether the smartphone, made up of recycled Galaxy Note 7 parts, will launch elsewhere, noting that "overseas sales will be decided later." It has confirmed, however, that only 400,000 units will be made available on its Korean home turf.

Beyond its upcycled chassis, the Galaxy Note FE comes with a new 3,200mAh battery that Samsung promises has been "further enhanced with multiple safety designs and a rigorous and rigorous 8 - point battery safety test."

It's also been updated to sport the same user interface as the Galaxy Note 8 and S8+, and it comes kitted out with Samsung's Bixby AI assistant software.

Beyond that, all of the specs remain unchanged, so Note FE buyers will find the same 5.7in QHD display, 12MP rear-facing camera, IP68 certification and octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy Note FE also offers the same colour options: Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum, and Silver Titanium. µ