Get excited: Apple previews the fresh emojis it will release this year

We bet you can't wait to use this the next time someone says something apt

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE. Apple, the magical company that gave us an alternative to small talk and eye contact in public spaces, has come up with more cartoon ways for humanity to express itself and is rolling out new emojis later this year.

The incoming cartoon language eroders include a curious mix of images, probably because there are so many emojis already. It is presumably difficult to come up with enough new ones to get really excited about, but by going for key things, like a breast feeding lady, means Apple has hit on something of a trend. This is not the first time that

This is not the first time that Apple has released new emojis, and before it has added ones including a plastic gun.

People, or men, typically lose their minds when a woman feeds her baby from her breast, so having a cartoon option at their disposal may empower people who are cool with it, and make it a more common thing. We don't know.

Apple's point is that emojis can be fun - this is 2017, guys - and that as well as a babe in arm on a boob it is also throwing a lot of other things in there. Things that some people will draw fun and amusement from, but that our content management system cannot handle.

"With thousands of emoji available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, there are many ways to add personality to every message. New emoji include Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person and Breastfeeding, and food items such as Sandwich and Coconut. More animals and mythical creatures like T-Rex, Zebra, Zombie and Elf are a fun way to describe situations and new Star-Struck and Exploding Head smiley faces make any message more fun," says Apple in the sort of press release that only it could get away with.

"Also in celebration of World Emoji Day, the App Store will be highlighting apps to create or do fun things with emoji, and iTunes Movies is featuring emoji in place of select movie titles".

Someone get us a valium or something. WE. LITERALLY. CANNOT. WAIT. µ