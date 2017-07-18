The US laptop ban is all but dead

THE UNITED STATES' LAPTOP BAN is all but dead, with the Transport Security Administration (TSA) confirming on Monday that just one airport still carries the restriction.

Since March, the US banned larger electronic devices from being allowed in the cabin of aeroplanes travelling to the US from eight "mostly Muslim" countries.

The decision was made based on intelligence which suggested that there was a tangible risk of bombs being hidden within electronic devices being taken aboard flights to the US to inflict loss of life on passengers.

As first reported at Reuters, the TSA has announced that it's lifting the ban for passengers on Saudi Arabian Airlines, the final airline to be under restriction.

1: Saudia / Jeddah In't have implemented the required initial enhanced security measures. — TSA (@TSA) July 17, 2017 2: Travelers from Jeddah are now allowed to bring devices in the cabin of US bound flights. — TSA (@TSA) July 17, 2017

The ban has been lifted from airlines as they comply with new security requirements for all airlines. The TSA has confirmed that just one airport, Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, will be inspected "later this week" to confirm its compliance with the new security rules, which includes the use of sniffer dogs at some airports and enhanced screening of persons and their gadgets at the airport.

However, the report notes that airports have a short amount of time in which to implement the new measures, which includes acquiring explosive trace detection equipment, so it's by no means a given that the ban will be lifted altogether.

Speaking to Reuters, a TSA spokesperson confirmed that the new security requirements were aimed at avoiding expansion of the laptop ban.

"As we look to stay ahead of the evolving threats, we'll be working with global aviation stakeholders to expand security measures even further," the spokesperson said, adding that the US government has "seen a web of threats to commercial aviation."

This move comes just weeks after Emirates Airline confirmed that the cabin ban placed on laptops and tablets no longer applies to its flights to the United States, with Turkish Airlines following suit shortly after. µ