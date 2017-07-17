Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is coming to the UK, probably

GOOGLE CO-FOUNDER Andy Rubin is reportedly planning to bring his Essential Phone to the UK.

That's according to the Financial Times, which reports that Essential is in talks with UK carriers, namely EE, about a potential exclusivity deal. The firm is reportedly holding similar talks across Europe and in Japan.

There's no word on an exact release date yet, but the report notes that the Essential Phone will land in Blighty before the year is out.

Unveiled back in May, the modestly-named Essential Phone packs a 5.7in edge-to-edge QHD display that reaches the very top of the handset to surround the 8MP front-facing camera. There's a small bezel at the bottom of the phone, but Essential has still opted for a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The phone itself measures in at 7.8mm-thick and comes crafted from titanium and ceramic. Rubin told The Verge back in May that the handset can survive a drop test "without blemish, unlike the aluminium competitor devices", and said that users won't need to cover the handset with a case.

Specs-wise, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,040mAh battery. Charging will be provided via USB-C and so will audio, with the Essential Phone shipping without a 3.5mm jack. It will ship with a dongle in the box, though, similar to that offered with the iPhone 7.

You'll also find a 13MP dual RGB and mono camera setup on the rear, similar to that seen on the Huawei P10, and the Essential Phone also allows you to clip accessories to it, including a 360-degree camera. The company will also offer a charging dock, with both connecting to the phone with small metal pogo pins.

If it does come to the UK as the FT suggests, we're still none the wiser as to how much it will cost. Over in the US, though, the phone has been slapped with a $699 (around £535) price tag. µ