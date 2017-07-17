Telegram to stop sharing terror talk full stop

THE SO-CALLED APP OF CHOICE FOR TERRORISTS*, Telegram, is getting a bit makeover and having a big clear out of terrorism type stuff.

Pavel Durov, CEO and founder of the company, made the announcement on Telegram, so you can't just pop along and have a read of it. Even the cache doesn't work. Fortunately, the Associated Press never sleeps and read it before we did and loaded its report to CNBC.

That's strange, we have never received any requests/complaints from the Indonesian government. We'll investigate and make an announcement. — Pavel Durov (@durov) July 14, 2017

"We are forming a dedicated team of moderators with knowledge of Indonesian culture and language to be able to process reports of terrorist-related content more quickly and accurately," he said following reports last week that the Indonesian government had called for action to remove ISIS type talk.

"Telegram is heavily encrypted and privacy-oriented, but we're no friends of terrorists - in fact, every month we block thousands of ISIS-related public channels."

It is good timing for Telegram because the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology was preparing for the total closure of Telegram in its territory, according to a report on CNBC that really makes us want to access Durov's original statement.

Telegram is all about security and encryption so the fact that we cannot just wander into Durov's wall of comments and gorge on them is reassuring, if frustrating, and if we were reviewing Telegram as a thing it would probably win some points for this.

So it turns there were such requests. We have investigated the situation in full and these are my thoughts on it https://t.co/UzS3JfAF76 — Pavel Durov (@durov) July 16, 2017

Telegram is not alone in tackling this, and it joins other places like Twitter and the Zuckerberg state of Facebook, in trying to pop the terrorist snake back in the bottle. Such services are damned, of course, because they are criticised for snooping on messages and criticised for letting messages slip through.

Telegram has set itself the unenviable task of removing "terrorist-related content", we expect that this will prove to be rather wide in scale and scope and wish Telegram all the best. µ

*This is the first time we have called it that