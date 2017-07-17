Windows 10 is no longer supported on some Intel Atom 2-in-1 devices

A BUNCH OF DEVICES that received a free upgrade to Windows 10 less than two years ago are already being told that they can't install any further updates.

So says ZDNet, which reports that Microsoft's much-hyped Creators Update, first released in March, is "incompatible" with some Intel Atom-powered 2-in-1 devices released between 2013 and 2014.

When they try to install the update, devices powered by Intel's Atom Clove CPUs (Z2760, Z2520, Z2560 and Z2580) are being thrown up a confusing message.

"Windows 10 is no longer supported on this PC," the message reads, before adding: "Uninstall this app now because it isn't compatible with Windows 10."

There is no app to uninstall, and it appears the hardware is simply incompatible with the first of Microsoft's Creators Update releases.

As you'd expect, owners of one of these now-defunct devices are not happy and have taken to Microsoft's forums to lament the firm.

One pissed off customer said: "So what's the plan MS? Now that you are orphaning processors from the one current build philosophy. Are we going to see a fragmentation ala Android in the future?"

Another moaned: "Really? could not check that first ? and why doesnt say processor not supported ? so amateur.... and worse, the creator suggestion came from Windows update. Microsoft has zero respect."

Acer, whose devices have been affected by the update borkage, has spoken out about the problem on its support pages and has suggested that Microsoft is working on a fix for the problem.

"Microsoft is working with us to help provide compatible drivers to address this incompatibility. If you install the Windows 10 Creators Update, icons and text may not appear at all, or may show up as solid blocks or bars," said Acer.

"If you have already installed Creators Update and are experiencing problems, you can use Windows 10 recovery options to restore your system to the previous build."

Microsoft hasn't yet returned INQ's request for comment, but a paragraph on its support pages suggests that the firm could, if it's happy to deal with a PR backlash, do nothing about it.

The page says that "a device may not be able to receive updates if the device hardware is incompatible, lacking current drivers, or otherwise outside of the Original Equipment Manufacturer's ("OEM") support period."

We'll update this story if we hear back from the firm. µ