ASHLEY MADISON PARENT COMPANY Ruby Corp has offered a settlement tissue in an attempt to clean up the mess made when it splurged the details of 37 million wandering wangs and women in 2015, and thinks that $11.2m (around £8.5m) should do it.

Ruby Corp is Avid Media, which is Ashley Madison, which is the equivalent of leaving your phone number on a toilet door and hoping for the best. Before it was breached we hadn't really heard of it, but after it was breached people were very upset. 37 million of them were probably very upset indeed.

The Ruby Avid Ashley troilism set up has just issued a statement in which it looks to wipe all this away, spray a little deodorant over the affected area and move on. The firm is not accepting any blame though and is just going to leave a few dollars by the bed side so that no one gets too aggrieved. It knows how these things work.

"While Ruby denies any wrongdoing, the parties have agreed to the proposed settlement in order to avoid the uncertainty, expense, and inconvenience associated with continued litigation, and believe that the proposed settlement agreement is in the best interest of ruby and its customers. In 2015, hackers gained access to Ruby's computer networks and published certain personal information contained in Ashley Madison accounts," it said in a statement.

"Account credentials were not verified for accuracy during this timeframe and accounts may have been created using other individuals' information. Therefore, ruby wishes to clarify that merely because a person's name or other information appears to have been released in the data breach does not mean that person actually was a member of Ashley Madison."

The firm added that the class action complaint against it alleged a whole load of bad security practices, which is the last thing you want if you are having sex away from home. Presumably.

"The plaintiffs' consolidated class action complaint alleges that the defendants misrepresented that they had taken reasonable steps to ensure AshleyMadison.com was secure and that the data breach resulted in the public release of certain personal information contained in AshleyMadison.com accounts and included account information of some users who had paid a fee to delete their information from the AshleyMadison.com website," added the firm.

Those who were affected by the security breach can claim up to $3,500 each, reportedly, which should keep them in celebratory lube and apologetic bouquets for some time to come. The settlement has to be approved by a court. µ