Alexa becomes, er, squeezable as it arrives on the HTC U11

THE HTC U11 has become the first smartphone to receive Alexa support, which means users can ditch Google Assistant in favour of Amazon's virtual offering.

The bad news is that Alexa is only currently available on handsets in the US, but HTC has said that it'll be coming to the UK later this month.

Once Alexa has been installed, HTC U11 users have themselves a makeshift Amazon Echo, and HTC has been quick to boast that the smartphone "is the world's first phone to feature always-ready, hands-free access" to the AI assistant.

This means you can bark at the U11 and ask it question such as 'Alexa, what's the weather like today?' or 'Alexa, turn on my living room lights'.

The best bit is that an update to HTC's Edge Sense means that you can 'squeeze' the HTC U11 to fire-up Alexa. This is likely a dream come true for many, with a survey earlier this year revealing that there's quite a lot of people out there who would like to er, squeeze, their phone's virtual assistant.

"Now, HTC U11 customers will have Alexa with them at home and on the go," said Steve Rabuchin, VP Amazon Alexa, rather unenthusiastically.

"Customers on the move can ask Alexa on the U11 for music and news, to cool their smart house on their way home from work, to check if they locked their front door, and to access thousands of other Alexa skills. We think customers will love the convenience of having hands-free Alexa capabilities wherever they go."

The arrival of Alexa on the HTC U11 is a match made in heaven. Back in May, we reported that adverts might soon be coming to the Amazon Echo, and today it was revealed that HTC has been shoving adverts in the face of some of its users.

In HTC's defence, the firm has been quick to respond to the complaints and seems as shocked by these adverts as its users.

"Due to an error, some HTC customers have reported seeing ads on their phone's keyboard," HTC said in a statement.

"This is absolutely not the experience we intended, and we're working to immediately fix the error and remove the ads as quickly as possible µ