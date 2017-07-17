Atari reveals first images of its shiny new Ataribox console

This is our first look at Atari's upcoming Ataribox console

OLD SCHOOL GAMING FIRM Atari has made a console comeback, teasing full frontal images of its all new Ataribox, the company's first physical gaming console in over 20 years.

While the retro gaming firm hasn't yet released any firm specifications regarding its fresh gaming machine, we now know it will arrive in glossy black with ribbed lines and a raised back; an ode to the original console released in 1977. Atari has also said the new console will launch in two versions, with one option boasting a front panel with a wood or glass finish, and a black/red edition.

We also know now that the Ataribox will feature an SD card reader, four USB slots, and an HDMI connector.

Atari has said previously that while it would be re-releasing classic games for the Ataribox console, including Pac-Man, Pong, Space Invaders and Asteroids, and it will also feature modern gaming content.

Atari chief executive Fred Chesnais told the Gamesbeat website last month that the device is expected to be based on PC technology, suggesting its more than a simple retro device.

"We're back in the hardware business," Chesnais said during a chat at the recent E3 gaming conference, adding that it's been "years in the making".

After going bust (again) in 2013, Chesnais has refocused the company on licensing and mobile and is turning a profit again, so much so that it appears to have the working capital to start building stuff again, for the first time since the Atari Jaguar in 1993.

While we don't know too much about the Ataribox, there's already a huge wave of excitement over the return of the brand that, essentially, started it all. Expect further updates from Atari on the new console within the coming months.

In the meantime, check out the teaser video released by Atari last month for a quick glimpse of the device. µ