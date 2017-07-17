The UK will have BBFC age verified porno sites by 2018

PRAISE BE. THERESA MAY has got her way and her floppy government is about to be in a position, not a rude one, to announce that from next year adult bongo sites will need age verification systems in place because of the Digital Economy Act.

We knew this was coming, and we didn't like it. Not because we are always on bongo sites, or because we want to see children using them, but because we realise that the impact on the internet might be considerable. Theresa May has had this explained to her, but frankly, she does not appear to give a shit.

The plans to put up an age gate on a jazz site that the BBFC has already given a good going over are controversial, but they have lumbered onwards, and now they will land in your lap and interrupt your masturbating from next year.

Digital minister Matt Hancock told the Guardian that this gateway, and presumably a lack of awareness of VPNs and that sort of thing, will keep our children safe. "Now we are taking the next step to put in place the legal requirement for websites with adult content to ensure it is safely behind an age verification control," he said.

"All this means that while we can enjoy the freedom of the web, the UK will have the most robust internet child protection measures of any country in the world."

That's not quite all that it means is it Mr Hancock. We have heard often, and passionately, from privacy advocates who think that this kind of data is best kept private and not unnecessarily bandied about.

The Open Rights Group has repeatedly tried to beat off this kind of talk and has at times spectacularly parodied the efforts.

Reacting to this latest development, ORG executive director Jim Killock said: "Age verification could lead to porn companies building databases of the UK's porn habits, which could be vulnerable to Ashley Madison style hacks.

"The Government has repeatedly refused to ensure that there is a legal duty for age verification providers to protect the privacy of web users.

"There is also nothing to ensure a free and fair market for age verification. We are concerned that the porn company MindGeek will become the Facebook of age verification, dominating the UK market. They would then decide what privacy risks or profiling take place for the vast majority of UK citizens.

"Age verification risks failure as it attempts to fix a social problem with technology. In their recent manifestos, all three main political parties called for compulsory sex and relationship education in schools. Sex education would genuinely protect young people, as it would give them information and context." µ