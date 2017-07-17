Elon Musk spews more AI fear mongering in desperate bid for media attention

AI SCAREMONGERER Elon Musk (or, as we call him, Elon Must) has said something controversial again to get back in the headlines.

In a desperate attempt to promote his money-burning auto firm, attention-starved Musk attended a gathering of US governors this weekend to preach about the day of reckoning aka artificial intelligence (AI).



Building on his last raging comment regarding AI and how it should only be compared to "summoning the demon", Musk stressed that governments need to start regulating AI now "before it's too late".

Addressing the attendees of the National Governors Association Summer Meeting on Saturday, he lectured: "I have exposure to the very cutting edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned about it. I keep sounding the alarm bell, but until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don't know how to react, because it seems so ethereal."

But it wasn't just fear mongering that Musk was delivering at the event, the hypocritical AI connoisseur also suggested a solution to the soon-to-be out of control nature of AI.

"AI is a rare case where we need to be proactive about regulation instead of reactive," he said. "Because I think by the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it's too late."

He added that what he believes is the current model of regulation by governments is to try and take control of the situation once "a whole bunch of bad things happen". He reiterated that this is inadequate for AI because the technology represents "a fundamental risk to the existence of civilisation", just before leaving the stage to go back to his factory that is developing the most advanced car-driving robots, powered by... AI.

Musk isn't the only one spewing AI-hating, controversial headline-worthy quotes in the hope to hit the headlines. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has previously added to comments made by the one and only Stephen Hawking that one-day "computers are going to take over from humans".

Woz made his feelings on AI known during an interview with the Australian Financial Review the other year, agreeing with Hawking and Musk that its potential to surpass humans is worrying.

"Computers are going to take over from humans, no question. Like people including Stephen Hawking and Elon Musk have predicted, I agree that the future is scary and very bad for people," he said.

So we guess it's time to start building your underground bunker and stocking it with food supplies; because the robots are coming. µ